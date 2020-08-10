Up Your Breakie Game & Try One Of These Mouth-Watering Cereal Lattes

Oh happy days, do we have news that will just sweeten up your day.

There’s a new café in South Australia that will now sell you actual cereal lattes.

Gelina Milk Bar, part of Billy’s Lane in the Adelaide Myer Centre, is offering customers three choices of cereal lattes: Special K Cornflakes, Coco Pops or Lucky Charms.

The milk from your favourite cereal is heated and blended with the coffee, and then garnished. Simples!

And if that isn't enough to get you off your butt, they do plenty of other delectable breaky treats fruit loop slices...

Honestly, enough said. Give us one in every flavour.

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.