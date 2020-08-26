Unlock Your Inner Wizard At This Magic Pop-Up Cocktail Making Event

Whip out your wands and ready your owls, this is one magical invitation you won't want to miss.

The masterminds behind The Wizard’s Den are finally bringing one of their magically immersive cocktail making experiences to Perth this November.

For just $40-45 magic enthusiasts will be teleported into a magical world filled with sorcery, spells and not to mention, completely delicious concoctions.

But, you will need to complete cryptic challenges if you wish to unlock all the ingredients you need for the ultimate brew in your hands-on wizarding experience.

The event will run from the 4th of November until 6th of December for plenty of bubble and trouble fun.

The Wizard’s Den will pop-up in a secret location in the city centre with 90-minute sessions which include one welcome drink and two potions.

This epic wizarding-themed experience has been known to disappear, well sell out, and fast, so you might want to jump on your broomsticks and grab your Perth tickets while you can here!

The only thing we can guarantee is that no amount of magic will bring you back a ticket once they're gone!

