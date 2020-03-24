United Chemists Are Kicking The Job Cut Trend By Hiring In Townsville Right Now

In a time when sadly many locals are faces job losses, or financial stress, one business is turning that around.

Over the last 24 hours news that United Chemists are hiring in Townsville, has swept across social media.

The pharmacy has posted online that they are recruiting "pharmacy emergency casuals" in Townsville and Mackay.

Details of the positions available at United Chemists state that "this is a great opportunity for customer-service focused, self-motivated Pharmacy Assistants to join one of our team in any of the Queensland stores locations."



The job ad goes on to say, "ideally, you have had previous experience working in a Pharmacy/Retail environment, with a good understanding of POS systems and operational procedures."

If you're right for these roles, apply here!

TOWNSVILLE'S DOCTOR CLEMENTS HAS ANSWERED YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS: