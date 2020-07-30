Unemployed Perth Dad Who Won $5.8 Million Plans To Go To Uni To Learn How To Use Money

A young dad who recently lost his job due the pandemic is now more than $5.8 million richer as one of Oz Lotto's latest division one winners!

And apparently WA Premier, Mark McGowan was also spotted at the same store purchasing the lotto ticket!

Tune in below to hear the full story and what he plans to do with the money:

