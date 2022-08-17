Unearth The Ocean's Mysteries With New Series 'Shipwreck Hunters Australia'!

Love a good shipwreck story? If you do, you're going to want to watch the new locally commissioned series coming to Disney+, Shipwreck Hunters Australia.

In this six-part documentary series, the group of highly-skilled divers and underwater filmmakers, along with expert maritime archaeologists, explore Australia’s 'Treasure Coast' - believed to be the home of over 1,600 shipwrecks - to help unearth the mysteries that lie beneath ocean depths.

Join the teams as they set out to uncover long-lost shipwrecks and in turn hoping to make history with world-first discoveries.

Check out the trailer here:

The documentary will feature new evidence, archival research, specialist diving and a generous dose of adrenaline-fuelled adventure.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia will premiere on the platform on October 5, 2022.

