Understanding White Privilege In The LGBTQIA+ Community

2021 has presented many opportunities to look inward, especially acknowledging the challenges faced from within the LGBTQIA+ community when it comes to the need for resources for our First Nation people.

Matika Little is the First Nations & Community Engagement Officer and caught up with the host of The Ally Podcast Justin Hill to talk about her work with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras...

You can catch up on the previous episodes of The Ally Podcast with guests like Rita Ora and more below!