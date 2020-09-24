Ummm So, Emma Bunton Wasn’t The Original Baby Spice

Before the Spice Girls were the icons that we know and love today, they went under a different name and had a different lineup to the one that we fell in love with.

The original final line up of the girl band ‘Touch’ (which would later be known as Spice Girls), was Victoria Adams (Beckham), Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Michelle Stephenson.

Toward the end of 1994, Michelle Stephenson left the group and was replaced by Emma Bunton. There’s a little bit controversy around the way Michele left the group, former Manager Chris Herbert had said that she didn’t fit in with the group and Victoria Beckham commented that she wasn’t willing to put in the work that the rest of the girls were.

Stephenson has said that she left the group for a different reason. “I was not happy in the band… It was not the kind of music I wanted to be doing. It was very, very pop.”

While she was in the band, she was also studying and her mum became ill, so she left the band to continue her studies at University and care for her mum.

During a documentary on Britain’s ITV she admitted "I don’t regret it, though obviously the money would be nice."

Since leaving the girl band in 1994, Stephenson has worked as a television presenter in the UK, worked as a backup singer for various musicians, including Ricky Martin, and has released her own music as SHEsongs.

