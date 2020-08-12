Umm The Ketchup Song Has a Wild Meaning Behind It
Hey Hah Hey
Las Ketchup made an international hit with The Ketchup Song, but we've finally figured out what the song means.
Back in the day, some songs would get released with accompanying dance moves, which had approximately three moves, not this complicated Tik Tok stuff.
One song and dance that will live on, is the 2002 hit, The Ketchup Song from Las Ketchup.
Where are these three ladies now? Who knows.
Is the dance still socially acceptable to do? Let's hope so.
Does anyone actually know what they were singing about? Turns out, we do.
While we all spent our childhood butchering the Spanish language, not even thinking twice what words we saying (or trying to say), turns out the ladies from Las Ketchup were amazing storytellers, and through all of our hey hah heying we've been retelling their story of Diego and a very famous song.