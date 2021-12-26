UK Police Arrest Christmas Intruder At Windsor Castle

UK Police have arrested a man who attempted to breach the gates at Windsor Castle, where the royal monarch had been celebrating Christmas festivities alongside her son Prince Charles.

The armed intruder was caught in possession of a dangerous weapon, with reports he was carrying a crossbow.

Local police say the suspect is a 19-year-old from Southampton, and he was stopped from entering any buildings as security measures were triggered within moments.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon," said Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears.

Police added there was no serious threat to the wider public.

"Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident." Mears said.

The Queen broadcasted her annual Christmas speech from Windsor Castle, dedicating this holiday season to her late husband, Prince Philip, after he passed away in April at the age of 99.

Breach of Royal grounds are a rare occurrence, although there has been incidents through the decades.

In 2004, a man dressed as batman found his way onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace to deliver a protest speech.

The most serious - an intruder climbed the wall in 1982 and managed to wander into a room where Queen Elizabeth was sleeping.

