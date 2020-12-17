UK Boyband 5IVE And Legendary Aussie Girl Group Sister2Sister Are Going On Tour

What a day to be alive. Iconic British boyband 5IVE are going on tour... but that's not all, they're bringing equally iconic Aussie act Sister2Sister with them!

5IVE (who are now made up of three original members Ritchie, Sean and Scott) are set to perform in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Adelaide.

Meanwhile, sisters Christine and Sharon Muscat aka Sister2Sister will also be joining the boys on part of their tour (excluding Adelaide).

Oh god, do you remember their song 'Sister'? Of course, you do!

There are VIP meet and greet and ticket presales start on Friday 18th December, 12noon local time. More info here.

