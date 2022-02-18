Uber Ratings Show Best Customers Reside In Newcastle

Ridesharing giants Uber has revealed figures which show Newcastle hones the 'nicest' riders.

As part of Uber's new Privacy Centre launch, statistics highlight the average rider rating is 4.9 in the coastal town.

Riders are rated out of 5 stars, submitted by drivers following each trip.

The ratings provide greater transparency for both drivers and riders, as Uber continues to surpass Australian Taxi Cabs as the premier rideshare service.

At the other end of the scale, Perth have been voted as one of the lowest cities, with a rating of 4.79

Check out the breakdown of all Australian locations below:

UBER METRO RIDER REVIEW RATINGS

Newcastle – 4.90 (stars) Cairns – 4.89 Wollongong – 4.89 Gold Coast – 4.88 Sunshine Coast – 4.87 Darwin – 4.86 Hobart – 4.85 Launceston – 4.84 Sydney – 4.84 Geeling – 4.84 Adelaide – 4.83 Brisbane – 4.82 Canberra – 4.82 Melbourne – 4.80 Perth – 4.79

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.