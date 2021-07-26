Two Weeks Left Before Enchanted Tree Trail Removed

The Creator of An Enchanted Tree Trail on Alexander Street in North Ward has been told to remove the garden after a neighbour’s complaint.

Over the past few years, the location has become a popular place for the community to gather at.

Enchanted Garden North Ward:

Whilst over the past few months, the addition of a community fairy garden has attracted new locals and given them something to connect over.

Taryn Claire created The Enchanted Tree Trail to help cheer up a terminally ill neighbour.

However, after the Townsville City Council received one safety complaint, Claire was told she’d have two weeks to remove it.

“That compliance officer rang me. I guess it came as a bit of a shock, so I did have a teary moment or two. I just said, I’ll just remove it all ... She said look, I’ll give you a two week grace period and if you don’t remove it the Townsville city council will come in”, Claire said.

If you would like to help Claire save the Enchanted Tree Trail, contact Townsville City Council.

