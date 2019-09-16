Two Townsville Pools Are Closed For The Week After Bacteria Discovery

It has been announced this afternoon that the Kokoda and Long Tan Pools have been closed by Townsville City Council after routine testing detected bacteria in the water.

Council conducted its fortnightly testing of the water quality at all pools which showed E. coli as being present at Kokoda and Long Tan.

Now, we're not scientists but that doesn't sound like the desired result....

The pools have been closed so that further testing and treatment can be conducted, and they're expected to be reopened before the end of the week, in time for the school holidays.

Any visitors to these pools that begin to feel unwell should seek medical treatment.

Symptoms typically begin three to four days after exposure.

The Northern Beaches Pool is still open to the public.

