Two Teens On E-Scooter Hospitalised After Hit & Run

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes Benz after two teenagers were allegedly hit by the vehicle on the Gold Coast.

According to police, a silver Mercedes Benz was spotted on the corner of Benowa Road and Lambros Drive in Benowa driving erratically at around 8:30PM on Sunday evening.

A short time later, two 16-year-olds riding e-scooters were allegedly hit by the vehicle before the driver fled the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 16-year-old boy and girl were transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say the Mercedes Benz is believed to have significant damage on the left side panel and has lost one of its mirrors.

Anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle around the time of the incident are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.