Two Teens Hit By Truck Outside Adelaide High School

Two teens have been hospitalised after being hit by a truck outside an Adelaide high school on Wednesday.

The two 16-year-olds were struck while crossing a pedestrian crossing near Marryatville High School at around 8AM this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they treated the pair before transporting them to Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 59-year-old male driver of the truck was uninjured during the incident.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been established.

The road between Hackett Avenue and Portrush Road has been closed as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident are being urged to contact police.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.