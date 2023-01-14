Two Teens Charged After Allegedly Threatening Rideshare Driver With Scissors

Adelaide police have charged two teenagers after a rideshare driver and supermarket employees were allegedly threatened with a pair of scissors.

According to police, three teens allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle driven by a rideshare driver at Flinders Park on October 30.

The driver is believed to have run inside a petrol station where two teenage girls threatened him with a pair of scissors while asking him to hand over his keys.

When the driver would not hand over his keys, the teens then allegedly threatened employees before fleeing the scene with a number of stolen items.

The same teenage girls are also alleged to have stolen alcohol from a bottle shop in a separate incident on December 8.

SA Police said in a statement that the girls also allegedly attempted to steal e-scooters.

"On Tuesday 10 January, two teenage girls entered a service station on the corner of Henley Beach and Tapleys Hill Roads, Fulham Gardens and allegedly threatened staff with spray cans before leaving on foot with cigarettes and food items," police said.

"Then on Thursday 12 January, two teenage girls entered a supermarket on Grange Road, Findon and allegedly tried to steal two electric scooters."

A 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl have been arrested and charged and are currently out on bail.

