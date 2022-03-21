Two Teens Arrested For Involvement In Hunter School Fire

NSW Police confirm

Article heading image for Two Teens Arrested For Involvement In Hunter School Fire

A pair of teenagers have been arrested after two buildings caught on fire at a primary school in the Hunter region.

Emergency crews were called to Irrawang Public School in Raymond Terrace just after 10:30pm on Sunday March 20 after reports were filed.

Officers from the Hunter Police District arrived at the school, discovering two reassembled buildings engulfed in flames.

NSW fire service arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze which has destroyed both buildings.

After a detailed inspection, the team found several classrooms had been broken into and vandalised.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15 were then arrested and sent to Raymond Police Station.

Forensic officers will examine the incident, where a crime scene was established.

NSW Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on  1800 333 000.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

21 March 2022

Hit Newcastle
Raymond Terrace
NSW Fire and rescue
Listen Live!
Hit Newcastle
Raymond Terrace
NSW Fire and rescue
Hit Newcastle
Raymond Terrace
NSW Fire and rescue
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs