Two Teens Arrested & Charged Over Alleged Burglary In Manunda

Police have arrested and charged two teenage boys with burglary following an alleged break-in at a home on Martyn Street in Manunda.

Police will allege that one of the teens broke into the home at around 4AM on Monday morning while both owners were sleeping.

The teen then allegedly stole two sets of car keys before taking one of the cars from property.

Police have also alleged that the two teens aged 14 and 15-years-old, broke into an unlocked garage at a home in Hanah Close.

The teens are then alleged to have broken into an unlocked vehicle before stealing the garage remote and attempting to get inside the home.

The owner heard the teens attempting to get in through the locked screen door which prompted them to flee the scene.

Police received reports of the burglary along with CCTV footage of the teens driving away in the stolen vehicle.

Police managed to locate the stolen car about 20 minutes later, using road spikes to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle then swerved off the road and into a nearby railing.

Both teens then attempted to flee the scene on foot but were quickly apprehended by police and arrested.

The 14-year-old teenager from Yarrabah was charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, entering a premise and committing an indictable offence attempting to enter a dwelling.

The 14-year-old was released on bail under a number of conditions and is set to face the Cairns Magistrate’s Court.

The 15-year-old teen from Gordonvale was charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, unlicensed driving, entering a premise to commit an indictable offence, dangerous operation of a vehicle and entering a dwelling.

The 15-year-old’s bail was denied and the teen will face the Cairns Magistrate’s Court.

