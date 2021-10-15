Two Teenagers Arrested After Cranbrook Kmart Fire

Police have arrested two 15-year-old boys following investigations into a fire which occurred at a Cranbrook shopping centre shortly after 7:10pm last night, October 14.

The fire was allegedly deliberately lit in the camping area of Kmart.

Shoppers apparently had to be evacuated, however, emergency crews can confirm no actual fire was lit.

The two boys were taken into custody on Ross River Road at around 7:40pm.

Police are on the hunt for a potential third person involved, the pair are being dealt with under provisions of Youth Justice Act.

