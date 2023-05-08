Two Police Officers Injured In Hooning Incident On Gold Coast

Two police officers have been injured during a crackdown on hoons on the Gold Coast on Sunday evening.

The two officers were allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers on Christine Avenue last night.

The large group of teens are alleged to have thrown bricks and rocks at the officers on Christine Avenue in Robina at around 6:30PM.

Queensland Police spokesperson Chris Tritton said a police car was also damaged during the alleged assault.

"The two officers in the vehicle tonight have sustained glass fragment injuries and one has glass to the eye so he's been transported by QAS to hospital," he said.

"These kind of acts of violence towards police won't be tolerated towards any emergency service.

"We'll continue to gather our evidence and analyse faces and also vehicles and there will be a swift response by police in the coming days."

Prior to the alleged assault, police had managed to locate a group of around 100 people in their vehicles before the group fled.

A teenager was also injured after being hit by an out-of-control vehicle in Ipswich around the same time.

The teen is currently in critical condition in hospital.

