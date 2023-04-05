Two People To Face Court Over Violent Armed Robbery In Helensvale

Two people are set to face court today over an alleged armed robbery in Helensvale on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a Helensvale home at around 6AM on Tuesday following reports three people had stolen a Maserati from the property.

Police will allege that three people armed with a knife broke into the home where they allegedly assaulted the 51-year-old occupant.

The trio allegedly confronted the man in garage before attempting to break into the man’s Porsche and then driving away in his Maserati.

The Porsche was damaged during the incident.

Using PolAir, police managed to track the Maserati to Logan where they found the vehicle with significant damage at around 12:15PM.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Trinity Way where the vehicle was found, before charging him with several offences including three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of dwelling with intent and armed robbery, one count of wilful damage, unlawful possession of weapons, dangerous conduct with a weapon, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Beenleigh a short time later and charged with two counts of entering a dwelling with intent and armed robbery, one count of entering premises and committing and indictable offence, unlawful possession of weapons and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Both are set to face Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police are still on the hunt for a third man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

The man was seen allegedly fleeing the scene on North Bank Court in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incident are being urged to contact police.

