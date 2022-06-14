Two People Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

Police have arrested two people after allegedly discovering drugs inside their vehicle at a random breath testing station at Gillman yesterday.

Two people have been charged with drug trafficking after being stopped at an RBT on Gray Terrace at around 3PM on Monday.

The pair were driving w blue Lexus sedan when they were forced to participate in a random breath test.

The driver tested positive for methamphetamine and was subsequentially arrested by police on drug charges.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found methamphetamine in the centre console of the vehicle along with a machete in the door next to the driver’s seat.

Police then searched the driver of the vehicle and discovered a large quantity of cash.

Police charged the. 34-year-old male driver with trafficking a controlled drug, unlawful possession and carrying an offensive weapon.

Police also charged a 22-year-old woman with trafficking a controlled drug.

Both suspects have since been released on bail and are set to face the Port Adelaide Magistrate’s court in the coming months.

