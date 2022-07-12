Two People Arrested On Drug Charges Following Mount Gambier Police Raid

Police have arrested two people following a raid at a Mount Gambier home on Friday.

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after police uncovered drugs and weapons at their Mount Gambier home on Friday, July 8.

Police raided the home just after 11AM on Friday, uncovering fantasy, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, .22 ammunition, a .22 rifle, knuckle duster, a mini crossbow and a butterfly knife.

Police arrested and charged a man who was already serving out home detention at the property.

The 31-year-old man was charged with possessing ammunition, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a prohibited weapon and breaching an intervention order.

Police also charged a 25-year-old woman with trafficking a controlled drug.

The pair are set to appear in the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on September 27.

