Two People Arrested After Police Found Drugs At A Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop in the northern suburbs last night has led to the arrest of two people and the discovery of more than 60 grams of cocaine, according to South Australia police.

A 37-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested after police found cocaine in the front passenger footwell and $2,450 cash hidden in their clothing.

Listen to the full episode below:

Police have confirmed that the driver and the passenger are from Gawler East. They were charged with trafficking a controlled drug and money laundering.

The pair was refused police bail and will appear in Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 February.

Another 32-year-old man from Brompton was arrested this morning as SA police found drugs and weapons in his vehicle.

SA police spotted a BMW driving at speed on Port Road Woodville South, turning down Woodville Road, where police attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and soon abandoned the vehicle on John Street at Flinders Park.

Police arrested him while he was hiding in a front yard before searching the man and his BMW, uncovering a significant amount of controlled drugs, prescription medication, scales, a baton and two machetes.

Police had suspended his driver’s licence and he was charged with multiple offences, including failing to stop, possessing controlled drugs and prescription medication, going equipped and carrying offensive weapons.

The BMW was impounded for 28 days, the man was refused bail and is set to face court later today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: