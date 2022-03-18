Two Paramedics Injured In Truck Crash At Trott Park Overnight

Three people have been transported to hospital with minor injuries including two paramedics following a collision on the Southern Expressway overnight.

The crash occurred at around 6PM on Thursday evening at Trott Park near Bridge 3.

The two paramedics and the patient inside of the ambulance were taken to Flinders Medical Centre where all three were treated for minor injuries.

The truck driver remained at the scene where paramedics treat him for minor injuries.

Police closed off the north bound lanes immediately following the collision as Major Crash Investigators scoured the scene.

The lanes only reopened after 11PM last night.

An investigation into the cause of the crash has been launched.

This is not the only incident to take place on South Australian roads this week with a 24-year-old man rolling his Ford ute into a tree on Tuesday evening.

The man was transported by helicopter to Flinders Medical Centre in serious condition.

