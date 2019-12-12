Shapes Has Released Two New Very Aussie Flavours Just In Time For Summer

Yes, it's official, as the BBQ season commences we can welcome two new VERY Aussie flavours to our shape collections just in time for the silly season.

Arnott's Shapes have somehow curated the country's iconic sausage sizzle and meat pie into savoury biscuits.

Shapes Sausage Sizzle offers a charred beef, smokey and savoury barbecue bite, with notes of baked bread, caramelised onion, and sweetness from the BBQ sauce.

While the Shapes Meat Pie has a sweet tomato, rich gravy beef, with subtle pepper and onion notes, layered onto the buttery pastry.

UM, WOT.

And word on the street is that these two new legendary flavours will hit the supermarket shelves next week retailed at $3.20 each.

Did we also mention that they're not just Aussie flavoured shapes but they're literally shaped like Australia too! They even included Tassie as its own shape.

So, we suggest you keep your eyes peeled for these bad boys and buy in bulk, we think it might be hard to get your hands on some.

