Two Mid North Coast Residents in Sydney Tested Positive to Covid-19
They are currently quarantined in Sydney
Two residents from the Mid North Coast are the latest to test positive for COVID-19, after recently returning from an overseas trip.
The couple, who are in their 60s, are currently in self-isolation in Sydney, and NSW Health are assuring residents they pose no risk to Mid North Coast locals.
Dr Jane Jelfs, Acting Director at the North Coast Public Health says the have precautions in place for the pandemic.
"The Mid North Coast Local Health District is establishing acute respiratory clinics, similar to a fever or flu clinic concept, to screen people with risk factors for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses such as influenza as we approach the winter season."