Two Men Shot By Police In Separate Incidents Overnight

Two men have been shot by police in separate incidents on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane overnight.

A man has been shot by police after confronting them with a large knife in Brisbane overnight.

Police were forced to shoot a 43-year-old man at a Stretton home at around 7:30PM on Sunday night.

The man is alleged to have run at police while wielding a large knife before being shot twice by police officers.

The man’s family were home at the time of the shooting and fled to the next door neighbour’s home for safety.

The incident is believed to have escalated following a domestic incident between himself and his wife.

The wife is believed to have locked him in the garage before fleeing with their four children aged 7, 9, 12 and 14-years-old.

The man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The man is now believed to be in stable condition.

In an unrelated incident, a 29-year-old man was shot by police in Coomera while also allegedly wielding a knife.

Police were called to the scene to perform a welfare check following reports the man had threatened self harm

Upon arriving at the scene, the man allegedly lunged at officers with a knife before being shot.

The 29-year-old was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into both shooting has been established by the Ethical Standards Command and is set to be overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

