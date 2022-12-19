Two Men Remain Fighting For Life Following Forrestfield Stabbing

The two men victims of a stabbing in Forrestfield remain fighting for their life at Royal Peth Hospital following Saturday night’s attack.

Police allege the altercation happened after a driver of one vehicle stopped his car to approach a group of youths just before 10pm on Saturday.

The following day, Midland detective Detective Sergeant Tim Hoey said two groups of men, who were unknown to each other prior, became involved in the altercation when a car stopped alongside the group who were walking in the middle of the road.

“This appears to be a random meeting of two groups of people previously unknown to each other,” he said.

“And then this tragic incident has just escalated.

“The driver has got out of the vehicle to approach the group, shortly after that a male person suffered a stab wound and the driver ran from the scene, a short distance away down Apricot Street, where he ... also suffered a stab wound himself.”

The injured include 17-yearold Sean Collier, who is understood to have been a member of the group of young men, and 22-year-old Rohan Winchester, who was driving the car.

It’s been claimed Winchester was chased down and stabbed by an associate of Collier’s with witnesses saying the youth Winchester was left in a pool of blood.

“He said that he saw someone die, he had a balaclava on he pulled back his hoodie and there was blood all over his head,” a witness told 7News.

It is understood two youth were arrested before being released on Sunday. No charges have been laid so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.

