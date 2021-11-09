Two men have died after a car rollover near Angaston in the Barossa.

Emergency services were called to Trig Point Hill Road around 4.45 pm on Tuesday after the car crashed and rolled onto its roof.

The dirt road was closed to all traffic as CFS crews from Northern Barossa and Angaston and Major Crash Investigators spent hours on the scene.

Two men killed during car rollover in the Barossa

Sadly, the 44-year-old driver from Parafield Gardens and his 35-year-old passenger from Elizabeth South died at the scene.

It takes the state’s road toll to 86, 12 more than this time last year.

It follows a fatality on a Kangaroo Island road on Monday which claimed the life of a 23-year-old Findon woman.

