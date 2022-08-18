Two Men Dead Following Double Motorcycle Fatality

Two men have died in a double motorcycle fatality just south of Perth overnight.

The two men are believed to have been riding a motorcycle through East Rockingham at around 2:25AM on Thursday when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A passer by found the two men suffering from critical injuries and attempted to administer first aid prior to emergency services arriving.

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after but were unable to save the two men.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Only moments prior to the crash, the two men were seen speeding past a police car on Ennis Avenue toward the Patterson Road and Ennis Avenue intersection.

The police officers did not pursue the motorcycle which is currently being investigated by internal affairs.

The road was closed down for a number of hours this morning as major crash investigators continued their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.