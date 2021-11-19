Two Men Charged Over Attempted Robbery Of Cairns Taxi Driver

Two men have been charged over an alleged armed robbery of a taxi driver in Cairns.

The 27-year-old pair threatened the cabbie with a screwdriver and demanded cash, on Murray Street in Manoora.

Acting Detective Inspector Kevin Goan says a third man connected to the incident is on the run.

The driver refused to hand over money, and he was not injured during the attempted robbery.

Police investigations identified arrested a 27-year-old Manoora man and a 27- year-old Whitfield man in Manoora.

Both men are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Friday.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.