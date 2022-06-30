Two Men Arrested Over $2 Million Worth Of Stolen Property

Bayside police have arrested and charged two men with over 270 offences relating to property crime worth approximately $2 million in stolen property.

The four-month-long operation was overseen by the Bayside Crime Group and was established to crack-down on robberies at small businesses where money, cigarettes and ATMs were stolen.

According to Senior Sergeant Chris Lafferty, the offenders would target independently owned businesses such as small supermarkets and tobacconists.

“Offences were committed in the Brisbane, Logan, Gold Coast, Moreton and Ipswich areas and predominately occurred in the early hours of the morning,” he said.

“Our operation, involving police from across much of SE Queensland, focused on finding similarities between the offences, identifying the key players and locating and arresting them.

“This was a significant property crime operation with stolen property and damage caused to businesses expected to exceed two million dollars.” - Senior Sergeant Chris Lafferty

Two men were arrested as part of Operation Tango Solar in Pallara on Tuesday evening.

The men were alleged to have been travelling in a stolen vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Police have charged a 29-year-old Inala man with 191 offences and a 30-year-old Inala man with 84 offences all relating to property theft.

The two men are set to face the Cleveland and Brisbane Magistrate’s Court again in July and have been denied bail.

