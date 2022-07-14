Two Major Supermarkets Announce Milk Price Increase

Woolworths and Coles have announced their plans to up the price of private label milk to keep up with the rising cost of living.

The supermarket giants claimed that the rise in milk prices is set to cover rising supply chain costs and increased farmgate prices for milk producers.

Coles made the announcement on Wednesday that the price of “fresh white” milk and UHT milk products would be increasing by a minimum of 60 cents.

The move to increase prices comes after the grocery store chain were forced to increase their payments to farmers.

Under the new changes, a litre of “fresh white” milk will increase from $1.35 to $1.60 while a two-litre bottle will increase from $2.60 to $3.10 and a three litre from $3.90 to $4.50.

Woolworths will also be raising the price of a one litre bottle of branded milk to $1.60, a two-litre bottle to $3.10 and a three-litre to $4.50.

Woolies will be implementing the increase in prices from Friday, July 15.

Bega cheese have also announced they will be increasing their prices to help cover increased payments to producers.

While Coles and Woolies have warned customers to expect an increase in the price of milk, both supermarket chains are working to keep the price of home brand goods low as the cost of living continues to climb.

