Two Dogs Rescued From Inside Burning Home In Adelaide's Southern Suburbs

Fire fighters have rescued two dogs from a raging fire in Adelaide’s southern suburbs on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Fire Service were called out to Proctor Street at Flagstaff Hill at around 9:55AM in Thursday morning following reports of a large fire.

The MFS along with the Country Fire Service worked to extinguish the blaze which had engulfed a carport.

Fire teams managed to contain the blaze within about 15 minutes.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but emergency services were able to rescue two dogs from inside the property.

Fire Cause Investigators are set to scour the scene to identify the cause of the blaze.

