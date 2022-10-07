Two Dead & Six Others Injured In Frenzied Stabbing Attack In Las Vegas

Two showgirls have died and several others have been injured following a frenzied stabbing attack in Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, eight people have been stabbed including two who passed away and three others who are now in critical condition in hospital.

The suspect is alleged to have launched the attack at around 11:42AM EDT on Las Vegas Boulevard close to the Wynn Las Vegas.

The man is believed to have pretended to be a chef before asking a group of showgirls to take a picture with him.

When the girls refused, the man is believed to have begun attacking them with a knife.

A video posted to Twitter captured paramedics wheeling away a showgirl in a red dress for further treatment to her injuries.

Police have confirmed they have a suspect in custody and that there is no longer an. Immediate threat to the public.

