Two Central Coast Men Arrested Over Covid Fraud And Drug Supply

Two Central Coast men have been charged with Covid fraud and drug supply offences after an investigation by the Cybercrime Squad.

The Cybercrime Squad established the Strike Force Orielton earlier this year after an alleged crime syndicate was supplying drugs and involved in fraudulent activity.

After an extensive investigation, the crime squad arrested and charged a 30-year-old man and a 39-year-old man from the Central Coast.

Two Central Coast mean arrested over Covid fraud and drug supply

It’s alleged the 30-year-old had been supplying GHB and ice, it’s also alleged he submitted fraudulent Jobsaver and business applications, and received grants from the government he was not entitled to.

The man was charged with 14 offences in total and was refused bail when he fronted Wyong Local Court on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old man was accused of falsely claiming he'd tested positive for Covid, forcing multiple local businesses to close.

He was granted bail and will appear at the Wyong Local Court on Wednesday, November 10.

Strike Force Orielton is continuing to investigate further cybercrime.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.