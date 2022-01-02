Two Bodies Recovered From Submerged Car In North Coast Holiday Spot

Authorities have discovered two bodies in a submerged car, at a boat ramp on the western end of Port Stephens, north of Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to the Soldiers Point boat ramp around 4.30am on Sunday, to reports a vehicle was submerged in water.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and located a white hatchback fully submerged.

Initial inquiries indicated a person was deceased within the vehicle.

However, as the car was retrieved with the assistance of Police Rescue, Marine Area Command divers, PolAir and SES volunteers, two bodies – a man and a woman – were found inside.

They are yet to be formally identified.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is now underway and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au .

