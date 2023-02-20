Two Australian Men Missing Following Plane Crash In Philippines

Search and rescue teams are searching for two South Australian men who are believed to have been onboard a light plane which crashed in the Philippines.

South Australian mining engineers Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam are still missing after flight Cessna RPC340 crashed near a volcanic crater.

The plane was last seen departing Bicol International Airport at around 6:43AM on Saturday morning and was last contacted by air traffic control at 6:46AM at an altitude of 2,600 feet.

The plane is then believed to have crashed only minutes after take off.

There were four people onboard the flight including crew members and the pilot.

The wreckage has been spotted near a volcano crater between Guinobatan and Camalig.

A number of rescue teams have been sent from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Camalig Fire Station to search the wreckage for survivors.

Wet weather has caused major delays and issues for search and rescue teams.

