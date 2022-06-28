Two Alleged Sex Offenders Apply To Have Bail Conditions Removed

Two alleged sex offenders have applied to have their home detention bail conditions removed after allegedly assaulting two young girls.

The court heard that 29-year-old Dylan Pedler and 32-year-old Joel Lloyd Pace abused two underage girls after feeding them an excessive amount of alcohol and drugs.

On July 7, 2021 the two girls were believed to have been outside when they were approached by two men in a car.

The two men then asked the girls aged 16 and 14-years-old if they would get in the vehicle with them with one of the men claiming his name was Daniel.

The group are then alleged to have driven to a bottle shop where Mr Pedler was captured on CCTV purchasing alcohol before heading to Mr Pace’s home.

Prosecutor Georgina Grosset said the two men are then alleged to have provided the two girls with drugs.

“It is then alleged, while not charged, that the complainants were provided with drugs, potentially methamphetamine or MDMA,” Ms Grosset told the court.

“They were also provided with alcoholic beverages.”

Ms Grosset then told the court that the 14-year-old girl was then taken into a nearby bedroom where Mr Pace is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

“It is also alleged that the complainant told him to stop and he put his hands over her mouth and that he also held her by the throat for approximately 10 seconds,” - Georgina Grosset

After the alleged assault, the 14-year-old girl returned to the other room but was not able to locate her friend.

The 16-year-old girl was also taken to another room where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Mr Pedler.

“He forcibly turned the complainant around and placed her on a washing machine,” Ms Grosset said.

The court heard that DNA from the 14-year-old victim as found on Mr Pace’s bedsheets while Mr Pedler’s DNA was located in the 16-year-old girl’s underwear.

The two men have been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with some under the age of 17.

Ms Grosset has attempted to oppose the men’s application claiming they are a danger to the alleged victims.

The court agreed to have Mr Pedler’s home detention bail conditions removed to allow him to travel for work as a concreter and to drive his kids to and from school.

Mr Pedler will instead be forced to abide by a strict curfew.

The two men are set to face court again in August.

