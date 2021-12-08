Twitter Australia's Trend Data For 2021 Reveals We LOVE Memes & What Else Is New?!

This year has been a whirlwind, but not without some humour! Twitter was the place to be for all the laughs, new and goss happening around the world. So, what were Aussies loving on Twitter this year? From Squid Game to chatting about the latest COVID updates, it was a mixed bag!

Twitter Australia’s data revealed this year’s top trends as:

After getting knocked off for the first time ever by #COVID last year, #auspol is back to being Australia’s number one most Tweeted topic!

Australian of the Year @TamePunk was the 3rd most mentioned notable figure by Australians, coming only behind K-POP superstars @BTS_twt and @ygofficialblink and even ahead of former Twitter “CEO For A Day”, @LilNasX.

#melbourne & #lockdown6 were popular hashtags as Melbourne broke the world record no one wanted

#SquidGame took us by storm but we were using our second screen for Twitter during live viewings of #MAFS, #MasterChefAU, #SurvivorAU, & #TheBlock

Half of our most Tweeted about athletes were #Tokyo2020 superstars, which was our 5th most Tweeted about hashtag

#COP26 & #March4Justice were 2 of Australia’s top 10 hashtags as Aussies took to Twitter to advocate for causes they care about

#NAIDOC2021 was a key conversation with over 23 thousand Tweets this year, seeing a spike of traffic for the Care to Country theme.

Now, something that surely won't be a surprise is how much Aussies loved memes in 2021. There were more than 3.6 MILLION meme-related Tweets in Australia this year!

August, the month when most of Australia went back into lockdown, was also our most meme’d month. Our favourite meme is the classic “When you…” format. This could explain why 😂 is our most used emoji!

As for our most Tweeted about handles in Australia, our very own Hughesy made the cut! He's in good company alongside Harry Styles and Greta Thunberg. Who would've thought?!





Let's jump to entertainment now! BTS has proven that they're hot property in Australia, alongside gaming like Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing.

There's no doubt Aussies love reality TV, with #MAFS coming in at #3, followed by #MasterChefAU. We also can't forget #SurvivorAU and #TheBlock.

For a trend that will warm your heart, you might remember @JoshJoshBegosh, a young man from Perth who started a Twitter account to raise awareness for Cerebral Palsy. Within two weeks, he gained more than 10k followers, who he has been meeting offline and sharing his story with. Josh is truly making a difference by inviting people into his world.

That's a wrap for 2021!

