Turns Out Kombucha Cocktails Are A Thing And We Are Obsessed

We don't know why we haven't thought of this sooner, mixing delicious healthy kombucha with our weekend spirits, pun intended.

And the best part?

Most of these bad boys are all mostly low in sugar, which means it's essentially it's better for you and your gut!

So, naturally we out and found some of our favourite combinations to kick start all your booch cocktail inspo needs or if your lazy, like us, honestly anything tastes good with booch.

Go Troppo

Gettin’ ready for an island escape or just feeling those tropical vibes? This cocktail is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients:

330ml Remedy Switchel Tropical Kombucha

2 shots of white rum

Pineapple wedges if you fancy

Ice

Take two glasses, fill with ice, pour a shot of rum in each glass, top with the kombucha and garnish with pineapple wedges if you’re trying to impress a certain someone.

Frozen Pure Pina

Do you like Pina Coladas? Gettin’ caught in the rain? Nuh. Us neither. What we DO like is a Pina Colada made with a cheeky coconut booch.

Ingredients:

330ml Coconut Water Kefir Pure

1 shot Malibu

100ml coconut milk

½ cup ice

Throw it all in a blender, once smooth, pour into two glasses, put on your sunglasses and prepare to be teleported to the perfect vaycay!

Ginger Lemon Pimped Pimms

Ingredients:

330ml Remedy Kombucha Ginger Lemon

110ml Pimm’s

Fresh fruit, cucumber and fresh mint

Ice

Combine all ingredients in a jug and give it a good ol' stir. Pour into two glasses and drink up!

Peach Bellini

This is probably the best by far, peaches, prosecco and booch!

Ingredients:

1 330ml bottle of Remedy Kombucha Peach

Prosecco

Pour chilled Remedy Kombucha Peach into two glasses and top with prosecco - it's so easy it would be rude not to!

Feelin’ extra fancy? Just top it with some fairy floss.

Who knew that kombucha had so many uses, and just in time for the weekend!

Here's What Happened When Amy Shark Met Ed Sheeran

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.