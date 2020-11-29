Turns Out Borat Has Been Secretly Hiding Out In Australia This Whole Time

It looks like Borat has done a Zac Efron and has secretly been hiding out in Australia this whole freakin' time.

Among many other celebrities who have reportedly also been spotted hiding out in Australia *cough cough: Natalie Portman* the latest seems to be THE Borat aka Sacha Baron-Cohen and his partner, Isla Fisher, along with their kids!

On Thursday, Isla was spotted by DailyMail picking up her children from their new Sydney school after working on her laptop at a nearby café.

Fun fact: Isla actually grew up as a local Perth girl, so it seems fitting while the world is turning to complete chaos that she'd want to come back to her roots!

We can't help but wonder now, just how many celebs have made the change from their busy US life to move down under?

Keep an eye out people!

