Turns Out 90s Heartthrob Skeet Ulrich Is Ironically Dating PLL Star Lucy Hale

The rumours are true, fans are going wild over these new pics captured by Page Six of our fave 90s actor cuddling up with this Pretty Little Liars star!

Only PLL fans will know just how ironic this is. During the TV series, Lucy Hale played Aria Montgomery, a student who controversially dated an older man who ended up being her teacher throughout most of the show.

Now it seems like she's taken her on-screen character to life after she was spotted with Scream's Billy Loomis aka Daddy, Skeet Ulrich who is, shall we mention, 20 years older.

And you bet the Twitter-sphere has gone mad! Here are some of our faves below:

Either way, the two look very happy together so we will just sit here and quietly bask in their happiness.

You're welcome.

