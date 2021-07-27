Turmoil As Residents Rage Over Kewarra To Trinity Beach Link

Residents in Kewarra and Trinity are furious over Council plans to wedge a new link road between their beach side suburbs.

With strategic planning at the helm, the rental property set for demolition to make way for the contentious thoroughfare is owned by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

But Councillor Brett Olds said the road was always going to go ahead, despite the latest flare of community criticism.

The Queensland Briefing

Early government infrastructure planning marked the road to be ready by 2035, but recent population boom has set the project forward to 2025.

Bulldozing works are expected to commence in approximately one year leaving plenty of time for rate payers and renters to relocate according to Cr Olds.

Meantime, council remain in consultation with Trinity Anglican School regarding the intersection design.

