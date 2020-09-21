Tsunami Survivor Relives Her Most Harrowing Moment During A Natural Disaster

After her debut on Australian Survivor, Sarah Ayles has since spoken out about her surreal tsunami experience in the Sri Lanka, 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami.

She told The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete about the terrifying moment she was swept away by the wave and how she survived the natural disaster.

She even opened up about the moment she found her her good friend and business partner deceased among the estimated 225,000 victims.

Take a listen to the full story below:

