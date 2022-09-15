Truck Fire Causes Major Delays On Adelaide's South Eastern Freeway

Adelaide commuters have been dealing with major traffic delays following a large truck fire on the South-Eastern Freeway.

Emergency services were called to the South-Eastern Freeway in Adelaide Hills at around 9AM this morning following reports a truck carrying scaffolding had burst into flames.

The truck was on metres away from the entering the Heysen tunnels when the explosion took place.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The driver of the truck is believed to have escaped the blaze uninjured.

Emergency services were forced to shut down one of the lanes as fire fighters worked to contain the fire.

According to police, the fire was likely caused by an electrical fault.

The fire caused significant delays for commuters with traffic congested up to Crafters.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.