Tropical Cyclone Tiffany Set To Intensify Across Northern Queensland

Tropical Cyclone Tiffany is moving west across the northernmost parts of Queensland, with extreme weather redeveloping through the week.

A large portion of Queensland's coast is being impacted by floods and severe weather, regions surrounding the far north are battling the disaster.

Locations affected include Port Douglas, Mossman and Julatten.

Bureau of Meteorology Duty Forecaster Steven Hadley said Cairns residents will experience a downgrade in showers by Thursday.

“We are looking at around 15 to 50mm of rain for Tuesday as compared to only 8 to 25mm for the rest of the week,” he said.

“However, next Monday and Tuesday could possibly see quite frequent showers with a couple of thunderstorms as well.”

Emergency crews have been working around the clock, reporting to floodwater incidents and rescues in the past 24 hours.

Two residents in Mossman were rescued on January 10 after their vehicle was swept off Euluma Creek Road.

Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman warned residents not to attempt to cross flood waters regardless of the vehicle used.

“We see motorists take these unnecessary risks every time an event such as this happens,” he said.

For more information on cyclone weather warnings, head to the Bureau of Meteorology website.

