Tropic Sounds Featuring Headliner Tones & I Postponed Due To Covid-19

The highly anticipated Tropic Sounds festival has been postponed.

Featuring Aussie music sensation Tones & I, along with supporting act The Pierce Brothers and Voye, the newest addition to the Northern Australia Festival of Arts has been pushed back due to Covid-19.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said she was disappointed that lockdowns had impacted the festival, but the decision to pull the pin on another NAFA 2021 line-up was made in the interest of public health.

“I know that this is a difficult time for these artists and my best wishes go out to them as they deal with being in lockdown across various parts of the country...but it’s important that we continue to adhere to the rules so that we stay as safe and healthy as possible" - Cr Jenny Hill

Flagged as the centrepiece of NAFA, the festival had to cancel the Australian Chamber Music Festival, as musicians were mostly from Melbourne and Sydney.

NAFA and Northern Fringe Festival Director Lachlan Welsh emphasised the effort in rescheduling events, particularly for artists, but said they are committed to holding Tropic Sounds in Townsville at a later date.

Ticket holder will be notified by email and will receive a refund.

