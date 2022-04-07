Trio Arrested After Armed Robbery At Adelaide Service Stations

Two teens and a 33-year-old man have been arrested over a 20-minute crime spree at three Adelaide service stations overnight.

The first alleged incident occurred around 1:30am on Marion Road at Mitchell Park, the trio threatened staff with knives and stole cigarettes before fleeing.

Once South Adelaide police responded to the crime, they were notified of a second armed robbery at a nearby service station on South Road, St Marys.

"Two teenage boys allegedly entered the store and threatened staff before jumping the counter, punching the attendant," police said.

The alleged left the service station before arriving at a third location on Fiveash Drive.

Police allege they threatened a staff worker "with a knife before jumping the counter and punching him", stealing cash and more cigarettes.

With a search underway in the early hours of Thursday morning, Police spotted three people inside a parked car on Rothesay Avenue.

Police say they uncovered stolen cash and cigarettes, arrested and charged the men with three counts of aggravated robbery.

Two staff members sustained minor injuries during the attacks, with one person requiring medical assistance.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.